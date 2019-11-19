WATCH | Durban beach stabbings: what we know so far

The families of a Chatsworth man and woman have been left stunned after their lifeless bodies were found with stab wounds on sand dunes near Suncoast Casino in Durban on Monday.

Fathima Muhammad, a 50-year-old Chatsworth mother of three, sustained multiple stab wounds to her body, while tiler Kresen Chandiah, 24, was found with a kitchen knife sticking out of his chest.

TimesLIVE visited the families of Muhammed and Chandiah in Montford, Chatsworth, south of Durban, on Tuesday.

Muhammed's family were already in the midst of funeral preparations as she was to be buried on Tuesday, in accordance with her faith.