KZN woman bludgeoned to death in front of teenage granddaughter

A 13-year-old girl described to police how she saw her grandmother being bludgeoned to death by an unknown man in Tongaat, north of Durban, on Monday.

"The 13-year-old girl who was found at the scene was questioned and she alleged that while she was hanging up her clothes she heard her grandmother screaming for help," said police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele.

"She went to investigate and saw an unknown man attacking her grandmother with a hammer."

Mbele said the girl told police she had tried to fight the man but he overpowered her, pushed her out and locked the door.

"She alleged that she left the premises to call for help and when she returned with neighbours, the man was nowhere to be found," she said.

When police arrived at the Fairbreeze home, they found the woman, 63, with assault wounds to her head.