South Africa

Durban motorist rescued from tree after bizarre car crash

18 November 2019 - 12:22 By SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER
Paramedic Phumlani Jula helped the motorist who was stuck in a tree.
Image: Rescue Care

A Durban man had to be rescued from a tree when he was ejected from his vehicle after he crashed on Sunday.

Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the man was travelling on the M7 highway - notorious for severe crashes - when the accident occurred.

"A bakkie somehow lost control, veered off the road, collided into a tree and went down an embankment.

"The driver was ejected from the vehicle and got stuck in a tree. With the help of the Durban fire department and paramedics, the man was stabilised and brought down to an awaiting ambulance.

"One passenger sustained critical injuries and paramedics placed him on a manual ventilator."

Jamieson said the cause of the accident was unknown and the injured were taken to hospital for further treatment.

