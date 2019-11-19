WATCH | SABC reporter gets all the love on social media for 'courageous' reporting

The rule that journalists must "tell the story" not "be the story" has been broken, as social media celebrates SABC reporter Sentleeng Lehihi for standing firm in the face of danger to deliver good journalism.

She reported on Monday's Mahikeng, North West, lootings, which took place after five shops in the Station Road shopping complex were engulfed in fire. A scuffle broke out between community members and police when some residents insisted on looting the fire-ravaged shops, according to SABC.

The video shows a chaotic scene as police fire rubber bullets to disperse the crowd and restore calm. Instead of removing herself from the dangerous situation, Lehihi continued her live reporting and managed to get comment from a witness.

Watch the video below: