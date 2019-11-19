WATCH | SABC reporter gets all the love on social media for 'courageous' reporting
The rule that journalists must "tell the story" not "be the story" has been broken, as social media celebrates SABC reporter Sentleeng Lehihi for standing firm in the face of danger to deliver good journalism.
She reported on Monday's Mahikeng, North West, lootings, which took place after five shops in the Station Road shopping complex were engulfed in fire. A scuffle broke out between community members and police when some residents insisted on looting the fire-ravaged shops, according to SABC.
The video shows a chaotic scene as police fire rubber bullets to disperse the crowd and restore calm. Instead of removing herself from the dangerous situation, Lehihi continued her live reporting and managed to get comment from a witness.
Watch the video below:
#Mahikeng | Shops looted, some on fire #SABCNews pic.twitter.com/QEBgRf6zmf— SABC News Online (@SABCNewsOnline) November 18, 2019
Social media has called for the public broadcaster to reward Lehihi for a job well done. Here's a glimpse of the reactions:
Now this is what I call reporting, so good felt like a movie— wise (@wise30152072) November 18, 2019
That is one brave lady! Such commitment to get the story.— Yvette Bester (@Yvette_Bester) November 18, 2019
This reporter, #SentleLehihi deserves a #PulitzerPrize. To report so courageously in the midst of such imminent chao/danger, is truly admirable. Doing a great job too #Desiree. Would have liked to also hear more about the @flysaa story. Please keep us updated.— Felicia Mabuza-Suttle (@Feliciamabuza) November 18, 2019
I commend the camera man for not shutting the camera down and running away. Both the camera man and reporter did amazing job— Thibos (@ThibosAfrika) November 18, 2019
This one will grab your attention wen she's reporting the news. Definitely you will listen n watch her— Unity (@UnitySquadz) November 18, 2019