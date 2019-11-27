'Charlie, you're my angel': Driver of car crushed by truck thanks man who held her hand

Velkers was injured when the truck, parked outside the school in Potgieter Street, rolled down the hill, across Diaz Road and down a one-way embankment — landing on Velkers’s Opel as she drove past.

Gillett, 71, sprang into action after hearing the crash.

“I was in the school at the time and the workers were rushing to the accident. I went with them and saw the car under the truck. Initially I thought it could have been an accident involving some of our kids,” he said.

“When I got there, I jumped down from the wall and climbed underneath the truck. At that stage we all thought there could also be a child inside the vehicle.

“I saw a hand and leg sticking out and started chatting with the driver. She was very disoriented. I just kept telling her I am not leaving and we are going to get her out. I knew I had to keep her awake. Every time I felt her dozing off, I would squeeze her hand and carry on talking to her.”

Gillett said he had spent about 45 minutes holding Velkers’ hand while lying under the truck.

"All that was going through my mind was that I must help this woman. I did not think about the truck landing on me or anything. The car was badly crushed. I could not see her face or anything," he said.

"The fact she survived with fairly minor injuries is nothing short of amazing."