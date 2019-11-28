Fight blesser culture to fight the HIV pandemic, says expert

Actively addressing blesser/blessee relationships is at the heart of helping communities fight HIV, the Witkoppen Clinic said on Thursday.

The comment was made at an event ahead of World Aids Day, which is on Monday, December 1.

The clinic said increasing access to kits and fighting HIV/Aids stigma were also crucial.

During a discussion in Johannesburg, Dr Jean Bassett, the clinic's executive director, spoke of how communities can get involved in the fight against HIV.

“People test for different reasons, and we must find innovative solutions to accommodate them. The self-screening kits are an effective way of addressing issues of access, stigma and confidentiality that are often barriers to testing,” said Bassett.

She said since launching the self-testing kit project recently, they had seen a number of successes.

“There are two areas in which communities can make a significant difference, firstly by addressing the impact of blesser and blessee relationship. These complex relationships put young girls in dangerous situations. Another one is by addressing the issue of stigma,” she said.

An estimated one in five South Africans with HIV is unaware of their status, she said.

Ten times the number of adolescents aged 15-19 are being treated for HIV compared to in 2010, but fewer than 50% of young South Africans who present for HIV care go on to initiate antiretroviral therapy, Bassett said.