Your sexist billboard sucks, ad watchdog tells fast-food chain

A fast-food chain whose billboard used an image of a scantily clad woman “toying with a rather phallic waffle on a stick” has been castigated by the advertising watchdog.

“The gratuitous use of sexualised women and sexual puns, with no product relevance, is unacceptable,” the Advertising Regulatory Board said in its finding about the billboard created by Kota Joe Roadhouse, which has four outlets in Gauteng.

The board advised members not to accept the ad, but it cannot ban it because Kota Joe does not subscribe to the code of advertising practice.

The Reformed Church of Pretoria complained to the watchdog about the ad, saying the suggestive image and slogan were “offensive, unsavoury and degrading towards women”.

It added: “Advertising where scantily clad models are used to draw the attention of consumers ... cannot be condoned any more as they contribute to the [perception] that women are a commodity to be used as and when needed, and then discarded.”