'Jackknife Friday' brings misery to Cape Town commuters
This is the truck that made it a black Friday in more ways than one for commuters in Cape Town's southern suburbs.
The truck jackknifed late on Thursday when the driver attempted a U-turn at the intersection with Rhodes Drive, said city spokesperson Maxine Bezuidenhout.
The M3, one of two key commuter routes from the southern peninsula to the city centre and beyond, was closed in both directions during the Friday morning commute.
Load shifted on this truck Last night, M3 remains closed at Paradise, traffic gridlocked thru Claremont#1SecondTelegram @BOSBEER2006 @SALTruckers @EWNTraffic @BokRadio @SABCNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/FwzZe6K0dE— 1Second (@1SecondLater) November 29, 2019
"Given that the incident happened at night, it was not possible to conduct a proper assessment of the situation," said Bezuidenhout. "Efforts are under way to secure the load - empty glass bottles - so the truck can be moved out of the roadway.
"In the interim, all traffic is being diverted. The M3 towards Cape Town is now closed at Constantia Main Road. The M3 direction Muizenberg is closed at Newlands Avenue."
Been sitting in traffic on the M3 for 1h30min and I’m only 8km away from my house my destination is Further 12km away. Will I ever get there?— Ilhaam (@Ilhaam_B) November 29, 2019