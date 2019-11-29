South Africa

'Jackknife Friday' brings misery to Cape Town commuters

29 November 2019 - 11:41 By TimesLIVE
The truck carrying empty bottles which jack-knifed when the driver attempted a U-turn on the M3 in Cape Town's southern suburbs on November 28 2019.
Image: City of Cape Town

This is the truck that made it a black Friday in more ways than one for commuters in Cape Town's southern suburbs.

The truck jackknifed late on Thursday when the driver attempted a U-turn at the intersection with Rhodes Drive, said city spokesperson Maxine Bezuidenhout.

The M3, one of two key commuter routes from the southern peninsula to the city centre and beyond, was closed in both directions during the Friday morning commute.

"Given that the incident happened at night, it was not possible to conduct a proper assessment of the situation," said Bezuidenhout. "Efforts are under way to secure the load - empty glass bottles - so the truck can be moved out of the roadway.

"In the interim, all traffic is being diverted. The M3 towards Cape Town is now closed at Constantia Main Road. The M3 direction Muizenberg is closed at Newlands Avenue."

