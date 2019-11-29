South Africa

Sebokeng man goes on bloody rampage, fatally stabbing mom and four-year-old sibling

29 November 2019 - 12:18 By Naledi Shange
A 22-year-old Sebokeng man allegedly stabbed his mother and four-year-old sister to death.
Image: 123rf.com/Monchai Tudsamalee

A man from Sebokeng, south of Johannesburg, who allegedly tried to take his own life after bludgeoning his mother and three siblings in the early hours of Friday morning, is in hospital under police guard, said police.

Captain Teboho Lephoto said police were called to the family home by neighbours.

“We rushed there and were met by a traumatic scene,” said Lephoto.

The man had allegedly stabbed his 43-year-old mother, his two sisters aged four and nine years old, and his 16-year-old brother.

“The mother of the suspect had died as well as the four-year-old child,” said Lephoto.

The two other siblings were injured.

Lephoto said they were rushed to hospital, where they remain in a stable yet critical condition.

The suspect himself sustained injuries to his upper body after he was alleged to have stabbed himself in an attempted suicide, Lephoto said.

“The survivors said there had been an argument which stemmed from the suspect wanting money from his mother. When she did not give him the money, he started stabbing the family,” said Lephoto.

The 22-year-old is set to face two charges of murder and two of attempted murder.

