South Africa

Les Matuson named SAA’s business rescue practitioner

06 December 2019 - 13:12 By Carol Paton
The business rescue practitioner for embattled SAA has been named.
The business rescue practitioner for embattled SAA has been named.
Image: Business Day

The board of directors of SAA has appointed Les Matuson as business rescue practitioner, the company said in a statement on Friday.

BusinessLIVE reported that with the processing of the appointment by the regulator for the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission, the company is now officially in business rescue. While the board of directors remains in place, it no longer has any authority or control over the company.

Matuson faces a race against time to restructure the affairs of SAA while it continues to operate. The company has only R4-billion in post-commencement financing to fund operations until the end of the financial year. However,, with a cash burn rate of at least R500-million a month, unless big changes are made very quickly,  the airline will soon  be out of cash again.

Business rescue provides it with the ability to restructure debt, place a standstill on creditors and renegotiate contracts. Should Matuson find SAA to be beyond rescue, the only option left would be liquidation and the death of the company.

MORE

SAA to get R2bn from government, but it is 'not a bailout': Pravin Gordhan

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan said embattled SA Airways (SAA) going into urgent business rescue was not a bailout, but would restore the ...
Politics
1 day ago

PODCAST | SAA is past salvation, but who do we blame?

In this week’s Sunday Times Politics Weekly podcast, the team has a heated debate about what ought to be done with SAA and who is to blame for the ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

SAA to go under 'urgent' business rescue

South African Airways must urgently go into voluntary business rescue, President Cyril Ramaphosa has ordered.
News
1 day ago

SAA meltdown: A timeline of how things got to where they are now

SAA's endless ups and downs.
News
6 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | The interior design of a Cape Town shack that has everyone talking South Africa
  2. FREE TO READ | Lotto winner wins fight to keep ex-lover from his money South Africa
  3. Guns for gangs: alleged Cape Town gang boss Ralph Stanfield to stand trial with ... South Africa
  4. Gavin Watson's BMW sells for R590,000 at auction South Africa
  5. Redi Tlhabi drags troll who accused her of 'offering sex to Jacob Zuma' South Africa

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X