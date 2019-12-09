Mpumalanga sewage spills 'a criminal offence', warns SAHRC

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has called for a criminal probe into complaints against three municipalities in Mpumalanga that released untreated sewage into local water resources.

The commission on Monday said it had found that the Nkomazi, Lekwa and Govan Mbeki local municipalities failed to effectively address the challenge of sewage spills.

It had received a number of complaints relating to sewage spills and waste-water treatment challenges in the province. Complainants said the municipalities in Malelane, Standerton and Secunda violated affected communities’ right to an environment that was not harmful to their health and wellbeing.

The commission issued its report after a lengthy investigation, which included site inspections and investigative inquiries.