Soccer

Wits finding African football a tough arena

09 December 2019 - 13:51 By Mark Gleeson
Bidvest Wits head coach Gavin Hunt fielded teenager Molahlehi Khunyedi (L) in a Caf Confederation Cup.
Bidvest Wits head coach Gavin Hunt fielded teenager Molahlehi Khunyedi (L) in a Caf Confederation Cup.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

Bidvest Wits dominated the game but still lost in Mali on Sunday‚ leaving coach Gavin Hunt's stuck with just a solitary point in the group phase of the Caf Confederation Cup.

But the Clever Boys have a chance to turn matters around when they play their next two group games over the next weeks.

Boubacar Talatou Djibo scored the only goal to give Djoliba a 1-0 win over the Clever Boys in Bamako in their Group C game‚ leaving Wits at bottom with just a single point.

Djoliba and Horoya from Guinea top the group with four points each but Wits can catch up to them with success in their next two games‚ against fellow strugglers Al Nasr of Libya.

Wits host the north Africans on December 29 at the Dobsonville Stadium (kick off is at 6pm) and then take them on again in early January‚ likely in Cairo.

Libyan clubs are still not allowed to play their home games in the war-torn country because of safety concerns.

Wits had their chances on Sunday with Mxolisi Macuphu robbing Djoliba defender Saibou Coulibaly in the 24th minute but then fumbling with only goalkeeper Adama Keita to beat

Djibo‚ who had brief spells in the Premier Soccer League with Orlando Pirates and Thanda Royal Zulu and is originally from Niger‚ then fired home from range against the run of play on the half hour mark to break the deadlock.

Just before half-time‚ Terrence Dzvukamanja should have equalised‚ but fired from point blank range straight at the goalkeeper.

Wits also dominated the second half but the closest they came was when teenager Molahlehi Khunyedi‚ making only his third appearance as a sub‚ hit a stinging shot that Keita fisted to safety.

Wits’ first game in the group on December 1 was a goalless draw with Horoya in Soweto.

READ MORE:

Maritzburg's De Reuck of Gibraltar

Aggravated and agitated.That's how a lot of Cristiano Ronaldo fans felt after their idol was pipped to the Ballon d'Or post by Lionel Messi.
Sport
1 day ago

How SuperSport-PSL broadcast rights deal changed the game forever

It used to be that a Bafana Bafana match would not go by without the masses pulling their chairs closer to the television to sit in a trance of some ...
Sport
2 days ago

Safa proposes R100 subscription fee for its 3 million members to boost coffers

The South African Football Association (Safa) will propose a new subscription payment – a figure of perhaps R100 annually – for all its three million ...
Sport
3 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane receives ovation from Wydad fans in ... Soccer
  2. Kaizer Chiefs spectacularly put five past Bloem Celtic in eight-goal thriller Soccer
  3. Sundowns, Casablanca share the spoils Soccer
  4. Blitzbokke beat old foe New Zealand Rugby
  5. How SuperSport-PSL broadcast rights deal changed the game forever Soccer

Latest Videos

Are these the men setting fire to Cape Town trains? CCTV footage captures ...
Celebrating Zozi's Victory

Related articles

  1. Italian paper's 'racist' headline makes headlines everywhere Sport
  2. Cape Town City use video evidence arguing to shorten Mpho Makola’s sentence Soccer
  3. A victory in Malabo will be great for Hunt's boys Sport
  4. Chippa United's remarkable turnaround under coach Norman Mapeza continues Soccer
  5. WATCH | Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane receives ovation from Wydad fans in ... Soccer
  6. Sundowns know ‘what to expect’ in Casablanca cauldron Soccer
  7. Kaizer Chiefs spectacularly put five past Bloem Celtic in eight-goal thriller Soccer
  8. Chippa United move out of relegation zone after win over Cape Town City Soccer
  9. Maradona and Riquelme resume old feud in the Boca boardroom Soccer
  10. Mkhalele pleased with his players after securing a precious point against ... Soccer
X