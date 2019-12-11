South Africa

Arrest looms after woman strangled to death at home in Eastern Cape

11 December 2019 - 07:22 By Iavan Pijoos
A post-mortem revealed that she had been strangled and had visible scars on her upper body.
Image: 123rf/ Igor Stevanovic

The body of a 54-year-old was found in her bed in Aliwal North, Eastern Cape, police said on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Moitheri Bojabotseha said the woman’s body was found on December 1 by her family.

At the time, an inquest docket was opened for investigation.

Bojabotseha said a post-mortem revealed that she had been strangled and had visible scars on her upper body.

The case was then changed to murder.

“Investigation continues and an arrest is imminent,” Bojabotseha said.

