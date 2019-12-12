South Africa

WATCH | Elderly man 'robbed' of phone during casual conversation

12 December 2019 - 13:44 By Zama Luthuli

Pickpocketing is common in SA, but it seldom happens during casual conversation. CCTV footage captured a man appearing to pickpocket an elderly man's cellphone during a conversation.

The incident was quick and almost unnoticeable. The two were walking down the passage of a shopping centre in Benoni. The alleged "thief’’ appears to be patting the shoulder of the elderly man, while chatting as a way of distracting him, and apparently taking his phone.

Police say they are unaware of the incident.

