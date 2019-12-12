Homes evacuated near Durban's M4 freeway collapse

At least two homes have been evacuated over fears that they could collapse as the area surrounding the M4 freeway in Durban continues to erode in heavy rain.

Attempts to repair the freeway - which links Umhlanga with the King Shaka International Airport north - have been set back by ongoing rainfall. The road has been closed since last month when it collapsed in heavy downpours.

Metro police spokesperson Parboo Sewpersadh said the occupants of the homes above the M4 were evacuated on Wednesday because they were unsafe.