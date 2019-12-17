South Africa

Eskom says lights will stay on today

17 December 2019 - 09:29 By timeslive
Eskom has again appealed to customers to use electricity sparingly as the system remains 'vulnerable'.
Image: Eskom

No load-shedding is expected on Tuesday and the probability of enforced power cuts is low for the week.

In a statement, Eskom said it would continue to use emergency reserves to supplement capacity over this period, if required. “We however remind customers that as the system continues to remain vulnerable, load-shedding could be implemented at short notice if there is a change on the system.”

It appealed to customers to use electricity sparingly.

The electricity utility was able to keep the lights on at the weekend, which it attributed to lower demand for electricity, combined with the reduction in “unplanned breakdowns”.

On Tuesday, Eskom said: "Our technical teams will continue to work over the holiday period to monitor the situation and to work at reducing unplanned breakdowns to below 9,500MW to enable us to minimise the risk of loadshedding."

"We continue to ask customers to reduce demand as a concerted collective effort can help to avoid or lessen the level of loadshedding."

