Molefe coal frenzy left SA in dark

Dodgy short-term coal supplies to Eskom have been linked to SA's catastrophic descent into stage 6 load-shedding this week.



Sabotage, poor maintenance, rain, leaky boilers and broken conveyor belts took the blame. But Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer says a large part of the reason for Eskom's near collapse are its multibillion-rand coal contracts, most of which were implemented by disgraced former CEO Brian Molefe in 2015...