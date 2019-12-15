Molefe coal frenzy left SA in dark
15 December 2019 - 00:01
Dodgy short-term coal supplies to Eskom have been linked to SA's catastrophic descent into stage 6 load-shedding this week.
Sabotage, poor maintenance, rain, leaky boilers and broken conveyor belts took the blame. But Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer says a large part of the reason for Eskom's near collapse are its multibillion-rand coal contracts, most of which were implemented by disgraced former CEO Brian Molefe in 2015...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.