Family hopes Kanya Cekeshe will be home soon

Family members of #FeesMustFall activist Kanya Cekeshe are crossing fingers that he gets to spend Christmas at home.

On Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a remission of sentence for more than 14,000 offenders. Minister of justice Ronald Lamola said the special remissions meant that Cekeshe qualified “immediately” for parole.

Cekeshe has been incarcerated at Leeuwkop Prison in Johannesburg since December 2017 after being sentenced to eight years, of which three were suspended. This was after he was convicted on public violence and malicious damage to property charges.

He would have qualified for parole in February.

Speaking to SowetanLIVE on behalf of the Cekeshe family, his uncle Mnikelo Madala, 37, said the family welcomed the news.