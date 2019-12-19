South Africa

Cage set up to help capture leopard at Kruger National Park camping site

19 December 2019 - 13:18 By Iavan Pijoos
Rangers set up a cage and a bed to capture the leopard.
Rangers set up a cage and a bed to capture the leopard.
Image: 123RF

SanParks says there has been no sign of the young leopard which entered a camping site at the Kruger National Park on Wednesday evening.

“The rangers went looking for it and even used dogs, but couldn’t find anything,” SanParks spokesperson Ike Phaahla said on Thursday afternoon.

Phaahla said rangers had set up a cage and a bed to capture the leopard.

Earlier, Phaahla said rangers were alerted after the animal killed a bushbuck at the Berg en Dal camping site.

He said rangers were devising plans to capture and translocate the animal away from the site.

“The most frequently asked question is how these animals get so close to humans and we have consistently warned tourists to stop habituating animals, such as baboons, by providing food.

“The problem is that these animals then start attracting predators, which places humans under threat and might lead to the destruction of those very same animals.

“Our warnings are clear, these are wild animals; treat them as such and not as pets,” he said.

MORE

Leopard strays close to camping area in Kruger National Park, rangers set to capture it

Rangers were out at first light on Thursday to try to capture the animal
News
6 hours ago

Most read

  1. Doctors arrested after death of Johannesburg boy, post-surgery, get bail South Africa
  2. 'Drunk' Durban beachgoers cause havoc as traffic warden knocked over, cop and ... South Africa
  3. Bloemfontein SPCA pleads for help after teen 'snaps dog's leg in half to test ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | Valuable evidence lost as community loots cash van after heist South Africa
  5. WATCH | Dashcam footage of attempted Durban hijacking goes viral South Africa

Latest Videos

FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk
X