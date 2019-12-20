South Africa

Biker arrested for clocking 248km/h

20 December 2019 - 06:53 By Iavan Pijoos
The man was arrested on December 12 on the R730 between Odendaalsrus and Welkom.
The man was arrested on December 12 on the R730 between Odendaalsrus and Welkom.
Image: 123RF/Le Moal Olivier

A 53-year-old man was arrested after he clocked 248km/h on his Suzuki motorbike in the Free State, provincial traffic authorities said on Friday.

Spokesperson Hillary Mophethe said the man was arrested on December 12 on the R730 between Odendaalsrus and Welkom.

Mophethe said he was clocking more than 200km/h in a 100km/h speed limit zone.

The man was charged with exceeding the speed limit, reckless driving and driving without a valid driving licence for the motorbike.

“The department is not backing down on clamping lawlessness in the province. Road users who do not respect and abide by the rules of the road will know no mercy,” Mophethe warned.

MORE

Gauteng doctor among scores arrested for drunk driving as cops clamp down

Motorists are warned that traffic authorities are determined to take a hard line on drunk driving and speeding, as part of efforts to curb road deaths
News
23 hours ago

Biker clocks '198km/h' in Ekurhuleni taking 'wife for breakfast'

Thirty people were arrested for speeding in Ekurhuleni at the weekend
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Dashcam footage of attempted Durban hijacking goes viral South Africa
  2. Doctors arrested after death of Johannesburg boy, post-surgery, get bail South Africa
  3. 'Drunk' Durban beachgoers cause havoc as traffic warden knocked over, cop and ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | Loitering, broken bottles and filth force Transnet to close popular KZN ... South Africa
  5. Former Eskom managers arrested in probe into alleged R745m Kusile power plant ... South Africa

Latest Videos

FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk
X