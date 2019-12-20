Biker arrested for clocking 248km/h

A 53-year-old man was arrested after he clocked 248km/h on his Suzuki motorbike in the Free State, provincial traffic authorities said on Friday.

Spokesperson Hillary Mophethe said the man was arrested on December 12 on the R730 between Odendaalsrus and Welkom.

Mophethe said he was clocking more than 200km/h in a 100km/h speed limit zone.

The man was charged with exceeding the speed limit, reckless driving and driving without a valid driving licence for the motorbike.

“The department is not backing down on clamping lawlessness in the province. Road users who do not respect and abide by the rules of the road will know no mercy,” Mophethe warned.