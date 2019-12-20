Twin brother of 'Mamelodi 10' victim relieved that final body has been found

“We are happy that this will close the chapter of our search for the Mamelodi 10. Our hope is that the last body will soon be reburied with the other nine comrades in Mamelodi,” Geldenhuys said as the last body was exhumed.

Individual DNA identification of the nine bodies in 2009 had been impossible because of the burnt and degraded conditions of the remains.

However, the bodies were identified as belonging to adolescent males and had all been burnt, which tied in with information about what had happened to them.

“We have been waiting for years for all the Mamelodi 10 to be reunited. We are here to exhume him so that he can be with the rest of the Mamelodi 10,” Geldenhuys said on Thursday.

Geldenhuys said the community had been supportive in the quest to find the bodies of all of the members of the Mamelodi 10.

“They told us to have hope. It was the best thing to happen this year,” Geldenhuys said.

At the exhumation in the Winterveld old cemetery, north of Pretoria, on Thursday, National Prosecuting Authority Missing Persons Task Team member Claudia Bisso showed the family the remains she and her team had dug up.