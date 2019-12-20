Indigenous group's $10m-a-head claim fails — but judge gives them free copy of constitution

Saldanha also acknowledged “the destruction of the culture and heritage of indigenous communities over many centuries by the diabolical ventures of settler colonialists and subsequently through the evil machinations of apartheid”.

The Homo Sapiens, Negro, Ethiopian, Semite, Israelite People of South Africa began their court arguments in October by saying they did not recognise the constitution or the courts.

In his judgment on December 6, however, Saldanha said they had fully accessed their right of access to the court as provided for in the constitution.

“It is the very constitution they so reject that is their strongest weapon against their marginalisation,” he said, adding that he was sending a free copy of the constitution to Sabina Clarisse, who led the group’s court fight.

The aboriginal people named the president, the National Treasury and the SA Revenue Service in their founding papers but only the presidency filed a response, with a confirmatory affidavit from President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Roseline Nyman, who appeared on behalf of the presidency, told Saldanha the aboriginal people — who had no legal representation — relied on a “bundle of documents” containing photographs, diagrams, newspaper articles and statements of anti-Semitic hate speech and Holocaust denial.

She said the aboriginal people dismissed other indigenous groups as “Nguni settlers” and lumped them together with European colonialists as “intruders”.

Saldanha said the incoherent way Clarisse and her group approached the litigation did not help their cause. Some of their arguments were “incomprehensible, foreign and devoid of any merit”, he added.