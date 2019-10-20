Khoisan ancestor reburied after chance discovery by park ranger

Under the vast sky of the Tankwa Karoo, 300km from Cape Town, the rescued remains of a Khoisan woman from hundreds of years ago found a final resting place yesterday.



The woman was reburied near the SA National Parks (SANParks) Perdekloof campsite, not far from the gorge where she was found in 2007 after lying undiscovered for around 500 years...