News

Khoisan ancestor reburied after chance discovery by park ranger

20 October 2019 - 00:00 By TANYA FARBER

Under the vast sky of the Tankwa Karoo, 300km from Cape Town, the rescued remains of a Khoisan woman from hundreds of years ago found a final resting place yesterday.

The woman was reburied near the SA National Parks (SANParks) Perdekloof campsite, not far from the gorge where she was found in 2007 after lying undiscovered for around 500 years...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Former Springbok coach's niece in alleged affair with Bishops school boy News
  2. SA man on Alaskan murder rap was a 'meek and loved by all' News
  3. Julius Malema's 'slush fund' exposed News
  4. Death of 76 puppies exposes 'cruel' state of police dog facility News
  5. Parents say private schools' admission tests aim to exclude News

Latest Videos

VBS, ratings and Ramaphosa support: MP's grill David Mabuza
Cellphone thief caught on camera and arrested
X