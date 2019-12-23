South Africa

Beachgoers warned to take care on Christmas Day ahead of rough seas on SA's coastlines

23 December 2019 - 12:58 By Suthentira Govender
The SA Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a warning for high tides along the coast on Christmas Day.
Image: ALON SKUY

The SA Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a warning to visitors to SA's coastlines to be aware of high tides on Christmas Day.

According to SAWS, marine unit, “increased tidal range can be expected this week as a result of the second spring tide cycle for December.

“Highest tidal ranges for this cycle will occur on Christmas Day.

“Care should be taken on the days leading up to and following Christmas Day, as high tides will be higher than average and low tides will be lower than average,” said SAWS.

The unit also warned that certain areas that are normally accessible, such as rocky outcrops and headlands, may be flooded because of the high tides.

“High tides on Christmas Day will reach the coastline between 2pm and 3.30pm, depending on the specific location.”

