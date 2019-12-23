Two people found tied up in car in KZN, 'hijackers' arrested

Two people, who had stopped on the side of the road in KwaZulu-Natal, were allegedly accosted by three men pretending to be hitchhikers.

Brig Jay Naicker said the “hijacking” was foiled when they aroused the suspicion of Ezakheni police officers patrolling the R74 highway on Friday.

The officers spotted a vehicle driving recklessly on the road and instructed the occupants to stop, Naicker said. The occupants sped off and a chase ensued.

Police cornered the vehicle on the R74 highway towards Weenen.

There were five occupants in the vehicle, two of whom were found bound with ropes and the alleged hijackers.