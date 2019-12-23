South Africa

Two people found tied up in car in KZN, 'hijackers' arrested

23 December 2019 - 07:18 By timeslive
A motorist and passenger, who had stopped on the side of the road in KwaZulu-Natal, were allegedly held up at gunpoint.
A motorist and passenger, who had stopped on the side of the road in KwaZulu-Natal, were allegedly held up at gunpoint.
Image: 123RF/Roger Lamkin

Two people, who had stopped on the side of the road in KwaZulu-Natal, were allegedly accosted by three men pretending to be hitchhikers.

Brig Jay Naicker said the “hijacking” was foiled when they aroused the suspicion of Ezakheni police officers patrolling the R74 highway on Friday.

The officers spotted a vehicle driving recklessly on the road and instructed the occupants to stop, Naicker said. The occupants sped off and a chase ensued.

Police cornered the vehicle on the R74 highway towards Weenen.

There were five occupants in the vehicle, two of whom were found bound with ropes and the alleged hijackers.

WATCH | Dashcam footage of attempted Durban hijacking goes viral

Dashcam footage of an attempted hijacking in the south of Durban has gone viral on social media
News
4 days ago

A pistol with seven rounds of ammunition was recovered from the suspects.

“It is alleged that a 19-year-old man was stationary on the R103 highway assisting an elderly man to get into the vehicle when three men, who were standing few metres away pretending to be hitchhikers got into the vehicle. They forced the driver and the elderly man into the vehicle at gunpoint. They drove off on the R74 highway, where they were spotted by the Ezakheni police officers,” said Naicker.

The suspects, aged between 22 and 27, were arrested for hijacking and possession of a firearm and ammunition.

They are due to appear in the Estcourt magistrate’s court.

KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Khombinkosi Jula, commended the police officers for being alert. “We will maintain visibility throughout the festive period to remove criminals off our streets,” he said.

MORE

Robber hit by car as he runs away from highway crime scene in Durban

A man who robbed a stranded motorist on the side of a Durban road did not get very far when he was struck by a vehicle as he fled the scene of the ...
News
1 week ago

Travelling on the N3 to KZN? Here's when to avoid the worst traffic

The N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) has released a detailed schedule of peak traffic times expected into KwaZulu-Natal this festive season.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. 'State capture' kingpins going down: Bling king exposed News
  2. Parliament’s retiring serjeant-at-arms tells of hell at hands of EFF News
  3. WATCH | Dashcam footage of attempted Durban hijacking goes viral South Africa
  4. Wishes can come true — KFC couple says 'Thank You SA' South Africa
  5. Law set to swoop on former senior Eskom and Transnet brass News

Latest Videos

FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk
X