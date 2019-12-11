South Africa

Robber hit by car as he runs away from highway crime scene in Durban

11 December 2019 - 19:07 By Naledi Shange
A man was struck by a vehicle moments after he robbed a stranded motorist on the N3 in Durban. Stock image.
A man was struck by a vehicle moments after he robbed a stranded motorist on the N3 in Durban. Stock image.
Image: 123rf.com Bjoern Wylezich

A man who robbed a stranded motorist on the side of a Durban road did not get very far when he was struck by a vehicle as he fled the scene of the crime.

The suspect was part of a group who tried to rob a stranded motorist on the N3 highway on Tuesday, said KZN police spokesman Brig Jay Naicker on Wednesday.

"A motorist was driving on the N3 freeway eastbound, near the N2 intersection, when his vehicle had a mechanical breakdown. As he got out of his vehicle, he was startled by four men who threatened him with a knife. They stole his wallet with cash," said Naicker.

Pinetown police, who were traveling on the road, witnessed the robbery and gave chase.

"They immediately responded, causing the suspects to flee towards the bush. One of the suspects ran onto the N2 freeway and was struck by a vehicle while trying to flee." 

WATCH | Brazen smash-and-grab during peak traffic in Durban

A daring thief casually ran off with a bag stolen from the front seat of a vehicle travelling on a Durban highway on Monday afternoon.
News
1 week ago

The injured man, 24, was found in possession of the stolen wallet.

Police continued their search for the second man, who had fled into the bushes. "Further investigation conducted [on Wednesday] by Sydenham detectives led to a 26-year-old suspect being arrested at Warwick Avenue, where he was found hiding," added Naicker.

KZN police commissioner Lt-Gen Khombinkosi Jula warned motorists to be vigilant on the roads.

"We are appealing to motorists to ensure that their vehicles are roadworthy and in good order before they set out on any journey this festive season. Those who experience mechanical problems should alert police if they find themselves stranded in secluded areas," he said.

READ MORE:

Durban motorist stabbed on highway

A Durban man is in a stable condition after being stabbed by unknown attackers on the M4 south highway on Friday night.
News
1 week ago

Justice Project slams police abuse of blue lights after woman is dragged from her car

The Justice Project SA (JPSA) has withdrawn its endorsement of the “blue light protocol”, saying it is contributing to the abuse of motorists.
News
5 days ago

Joburg runners fume after robbers ‘released’ despite cops having ‘solid case’

Runners who were robbed in broad daylight are up in arms after their attackers were seemingly released without any prosecution.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Dramatic scenes of chaos in parts of Gauteng after flooding South Africa
  2. Shot Cape Town lawyer 'died because he failed to deliver' South Africa
  3. Stage 6 load-shedding to stay until 11pm - but it's 'no cause for alarm' South Africa
  4. No plates and excessive revving lands Lambo in the pound after Durban raid South Africa
  5. Army helicopters sent in to rescue dozens stranded at Centurion hotel South Africa

Latest Videos

“Eskom insider sabotaged instrument”: Ramaphosa speaks on energy crisis
Takeaway customer 'robbed' while saucing chips during armed robbery
X