See what's on the beach at Christmas - knife, drugs and woman beater

26 December 2019 - 10:42 By timeslive
East London police Mounted Unit members confiscated these items during a proactive policing operation at East London Beaches on Christmas Day.
Image: SAPS via Facebook

A woman being assaulted by her boyfriend was rescued by the police's Mounted Unit during its crime prevention patrols at East London beaches on Christmas Day.

Police said in a statement the officers "saved a woman from a boyfriend who was spotted assaulting her at Ebuhlanti", a popular entertainment area of the Buffalo City Metro. The man was immediately removed from the area and taken to the East London police station.

A knife as well as dagga, Mandrax pills and tik were confiscated by officers, during their day-long initiative.

East London police Mounted Unit on patrol on Christmas Day, 2019.
Image: SAPS

