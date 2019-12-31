Give him a big hand! Radio presenter completes a year of handstands

After 364 handstands in 2019, Jeff Ayliffe knew there was only one place to complete his Handstand365 project.

“I did what I’ve done so often in my life. I returned, alone, to the source. The place it all began,” the 57-year-old radio sports presenter said on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

This was in the middle of a river alongside the Seven Passes Road in Wilderness, in the Western Cape, where his GoPro captured his one-handed handstand.