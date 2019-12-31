Weary Sundowns happy for two days off with their families over New Year

Mamelodi Sundowns’ players intend to make the most of a rare two days off over New Year, and will spend some much-needed quality face time with their families, goalkeeper Denis Onyango has said.

While other teams have enjoyed a break over Christmas, Sundowns, as is the club’s predicament given their constant continental ambitions, had no such luxury.

South Africa’s two remaining continental challengers played through over Christmas. Sundowns went a long way towards clinching a quarterfinal place in the 2019-20 Caf Champions League beating USM Alger away on Saturday night. Wits were held to a 0-0 draw at home by Libya’s Al Nasr in the Confederation Cup on Sunday.

Sundowns, in second place in the Absa Premiership by seven points to leaders Kaizer Chiefs, return to league action against AmaZulu at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday (kickoff 8.15pm).

Downs’ players have been given two days off over New Year – on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Of course, it hasn’t been easy for us. The last four/five weeks we’ve been on the road,” Onyango said.

“We played the Telkom Knockout final [against Maritzburg United in Durban] and then played Wits away from home, played Polokwane City one game at home and then we were back in camp for the Champions League.

“So it’s very important for us to see our families, because again we are going to travel away from home – to Durban.