Doing a year on two hands - just for fun

Jeff Ayliffe had such a ball doing a handstand on the first day of this year that he decided do one every day. Sound easy? Not if you see some of the stunning locations he chose

Jeff Ayliffe is well balanced … which is a good thing because he’s embarked on a mission to defy gravity. Ayliffe, aka The Handstand Guy, is spending part of each day of 2019 balancing on his hands.



He has stood on his hands in the Western Cape’s provincial legislature and at the iconic Noon Gun on Signal Hill as a gunpowder charge and puff of smoke signalled noon. He has swayed on his arms on Lion’s Head under a full moon and gone upside down in icy rain and gale-force winds at the Fransmanshoek Conservancy near Mossel Bay (not even 60km/h gusts could topple him)...