Mountain Club 'inundated' with complaints about Table Mountain rangers

The Mountain Club of SA says it has been “inundated” with reports of clashes between members of the public and Table Mountain National Park rangers.

The club’s Cape Town section asked for feedback after last Friday’s incident in which rangers broke top cyclist Nic Dlamini’s arm in the Silvermine section of the park.

“From the responses, which vary from stories of verbal and physical attacks, to arrests and fines due to various frivolous claims, it is clear that many park users have fallen victim to the poor training and unclear mandate of the rangers,” said the Mountain Club’s Cape Town chairperson, Martin Hutton-Squire.

He said respondents also criticised park managers for ignoring complaints about the rangers and failing to address their conduct.

Now the club says it will work with politicians, including environment minister Barbara Creecy — whose department oversees SA National Parks — to find a “permanent solution”.