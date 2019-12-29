News

Froome fury over ‘thug’ Cape rangers that resulted in Nic Dlamini's injury

29 December 2019 - 00:00 By DAVE CHAMBERS

Chris Froome, the five-time Tour de France winner, has lashed out at Table Mountain National Park over the incident in which Olympic cycling hopeful Nic Dlamini had an arm broken by rangers.

On Twitter, Froome called the claim by SA National Parks on Friday — that Dlamini had injured himself — “appalling”. His tweet attracted a wave of support and retweets from his 1.5-million followers, many of whom described the rangers as “thugs”...

