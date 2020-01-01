South Africa

Argument over seats at initiation graduation ceremony ends in death

01 January 2020 - 14:01 By TimesLIVE
Young men being welcomed home at the end of their initiation. File photo.
Young men being welcomed home at the end of their initiation. File photo.
Image: Lulamile Feni

A misunderstanding about the “seniority in the seating arrangements” at an initiation  graduation ceremony has ended in a death in the Eastern Cape.

A 26-year-old-man attending the ceremony at Mzamo Section, Ilinge Township, outside Queenstown, was stabbed to death during the fracas on Tuesday afternoon.

“There was a misunderstanding about the seating arrangement of the two men aged 23 and 26. The one was claiming to be the senior to the other,” explained police spokesperson Capt Jackson Manatha.

“Both men left the house which was full of people. It is alleged that the 23-year-old suspect fatally stabbed the 26-year-old man on his upper body.”

The suspect was arrested and charged with murder. He will appear in the Ezibeleni magistrate’s court near Queenstown on Thursday.

The identity of the victim is yet to be released.

MORE

Owner of illegal initiation school in Crown Mines jailed after man's death

The owner of an illegal initiation school operating in Gauteng has been arrested after an initiate died at the school, said the Gauteng department of ...
News
6 days ago

The men-only tradition: Women say men have turned initiation into a 'grisly slaughterhouse'

Boys without close male relatives who regularly check on them at initiation schools can often fall victim to abuse, assaults, drugs, and medical ...
News
1 month ago

Making the right decisions: Qualified traditional surgeons stem the deaths

When Kwanele Samuel heads to the traditional initiation school on November 22, he will be circumcised by registered traditional surgeon (ingcibi) ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. ‘ANC has deserted Zuma’ News
  2. Passenger who jumped off cruise liner found floating in the ocean and rescued South Africa
  3. Pipeline explosion on the East Rand sees homes evacuated South Africa
  4. WATCH | Live stream captures deadly Texas church shooting World
  5. Drug mule Nolubabalo Nobanda out of jail, with a degree and a recipe News

Latest Videos

Live stream captures deadly Texas church shooting
Under Big Brother's watchful eyes: 2019 in CCTV footage
X