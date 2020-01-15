South Africa

3000 jobs on the line as union reveals Telkom's retrenchment plans

15 January 2020 - 20:42 By Ernest Mabuza
Telkom has told trade unions that it was starting a retrenchment process.
Image: REUTERS/SIPHIEW SEBEKO

Telkom has served unions with letters regarding planned retrenchments that may affect about 3,000 workers, the Communication Workers Union (CWU) said on Wednesday.

"Yesterday [Tuesday], we were in a strategic meeting with the CEO. However that strategic session was reduced into a briefing session, where they told us how the voice business has dropped and that this compelled them to embark on a restructuring process," said CWU general secretary Aubrey Tshabalala.

"This morning [Wednesday], while still trying to digest Tuesday's meeting, we received two letters ... from Telkom and Trudon, Telkom's subsidiary, which informed us of their plans to reduce the workforce." 

Tshabalala said the union had still to respond to the letters.

He said there were processes that the employer still needed to fulfil in terms of the Labour Relations Act, such as informing the employees on the reason for the planned retrenchments.

Tshabalala said Telkom had proposed to meet next Wednesday and Thursday for consultations.

"We need to respond with a programme of action," he said, without elaborating.

He said employees were bitter about this development, particularly as they had not had increases for a number of years. He said the government was a major shareholder in Telkom and should not be seen to be at the forefront of retrenchments.

