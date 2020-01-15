3000 jobs on the line as union reveals Telkom's retrenchment plans

Telkom has served unions with letters regarding planned retrenchments that may affect about 3,000 workers, the Communication Workers Union (CWU) said on Wednesday.

"Yesterday [Tuesday], we were in a strategic meeting with the CEO. However that strategic session was reduced into a briefing session, where they told us how the voice business has dropped and that this compelled them to embark on a restructuring process," said CWU general secretary Aubrey Tshabalala.

"This morning [Wednesday], while still trying to digest Tuesday's meeting, we received two letters ... from Telkom and Trudon, Telkom's subsidiary, which informed us of their plans to reduce the workforce."

Tshabalala said the union had still to respond to the letters.