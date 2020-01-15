South Africa

Man airlifted to safety by military helicopter after falling down KZN cliff

15 January 2020 - 20:06 By Ernest Mabuza
An army helicopter was called in after a man fell down a cliff in rural KZN on Wednesday.
Image: ER24

A military rescue helicopter was called in to rescue an injured man who fell and slid about 100m down a cliff in Swayimana, northeast of Pietermaritzburg, on Wednesday.

ER24 paramedics, Life Healthcare, the police's search and rescue unit and the Durban University of Technology (DUT) rescue team arrived on the scene and immediately started searching the area.

"After some time, the man was found near the bottom of the cliff. Despite their best efforts, medics and rescue personnel were unable to reach the patient," said ER24 in a statement.

A military rescue helicopter was then called in.

"A rescuer was lowered down to the patient, who then assisted in hoisting the patient into the hovering helicopter.

"Once the patient had been rescued, an ER24 advanced life support paramedic was picked up to treat the man for his serious injuries.

"The man was airlifted to Grey's Hospital in Pietermaritzburg for further care."

