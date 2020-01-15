Man airlifted to safety by military helicopter after falling down KZN cliff

A military rescue helicopter was called in to rescue an injured man who fell and slid about 100m down a cliff in Swayimana, northeast of Pietermaritzburg, on Wednesday.

ER24 paramedics, Life Healthcare, the police's search and rescue unit and the Durban University of Technology (DUT) rescue team arrived on the scene and immediately started searching the area.

"After some time, the man was found near the bottom of the cliff. Despite their best efforts, medics and rescue personnel were unable to reach the patient," said ER24 in a statement.

A military rescue helicopter was then called in.