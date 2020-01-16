KZN councillor describes harrowing scene after bloody taxi massacre

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said three counts of murder and four of attempted murder were opened at Inchanga police station for investigation.

“It is alleged that last night at 7.30pm a 37-year-old taxi driver was driving along Eddie Hagen Drive in Inchanga when a person in a silver vehicle opened fire towards the taxi, fatally wounding the driver and two passengers, and injuring four passengers.”

She said the injured passengers aged between four months and 40 years were taken to hospital for medical attention.

While police said the motive for the shooting was unknown, sources close to the investigation have indicated that it relates to conflicts within the Swayimane Taxi Association regarding certain routes.

Former KZN MEC for transport, community safety and liaison Mxolisi Kaunda had visited the area after a previous shooting in which two passengers and a taxi driver were shot dead.

In a separate incident on Thursday, a 61-year-old motorist was shot dead in Isipingo, south of Durban.

“It is alleged that this morning at 11am a 61-year-old man was driving along Watson and Police Station road when he was attacked by unknown people who opened fire in his direction.

“He lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a wall. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was certified dead at the scene. It is reported that the suspects fled the scene in their getaway white A3 Audi vehicle.”

Mbele could not confirm whether the incident was related to taxi violence.

“A murder case was opened at Isipingo police station for investigation,” she said.