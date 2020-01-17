South Africa

Parktown Boys' High pupil goes missing during orientation camp

17 January 2020 - 07:11 By IAVAN PIJOOS
The pupil has been missing since Thursday morning after a water activity.
Image: Gallo Images/You/Huisgenoot

Rescue teams will resume their search on Friday morning for a Grade 8 Parktown Boys’ High School pupil who went missing while attending an orientation camp at a lodge near Brits in the North West.

Pupils arrived at the camp on Wednesday.

“Emergency procedures have been instituted by camp management and are being assisted by members of the local community and the SAPS.

“Police search and rescue are on site and are already at work in the area of the river where a water activity was held after the boys' arrival,” the school said in a statement on Friday morning.

It said the parents of the missing boy were at the lodge.

“The search continues and our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this traumatic time.”

Gauteng education department MEC Panyaza Lesufi said the camp had been cancelled.

“The boys will have their breakfast this morning and thereafter be taken back home. We remain hopeful.”

Anyone with information can contact Constable Netshiunda Assen on 079 607 6844 or 012 252 8520.

