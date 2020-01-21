SAA cancels some Joburg, Durban, Cape Town and Munich flights to save money

SAA has confirmed that selected domestic and international flights have been cancelled and that it is "consolidating" to save money.

Airports affected are OR Tambo in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban’s King Shaka.

“SAA is working closely with its sister airline, Mango, to reaccommodate passengers on alternative services operated by both airlines to minimise disruption, and thereby ensure passengers reach their destination as quickly as possible,” SAA spokesperson Tlali Tlali said.

The following domestic flights operated by SAA have been cancelled:

Johannesburg (JNB) – Cape Town (CPT)

SA303 Depart 0530 Arrive 0735 Dates: 20, 21 and 24 January

SA307 Depart 0700 Arrive 0905 Dates: 21 January

Cape Town (CPT) – Johannesburg (JNB)

SA316 Depart 0820 Arrive 1015 Dates: 20, 21 and 24 January

SA322 Depart 0950 Arrive 1145 Dates: 21 January

Johannesburg (JNB) – Durban (DUR)

SA527 Depart 0630 Arrive 0735 Dates: 20, 21, 22 and 23 January

SA543 Depart 0955 Arrive 1100 Dates: 20, 21, 22 and 23 January

SA571 Depart 1655 Arrive 1800 Dates: 20 and 21 January

Durban (DUR) – Johannesburg (JNB)

SA534 Depart 0805 Arrive 0910 Dates: 20, 21, 22 and 23 January

SA550 Depart 1130 Arrive 1235 Dates: 20, 21, 22 and 23 January

SA578 Depart 1840 Arrive 1945 Dates: 20 and 21 January

On the international network, SAA has cancelled flights between Johannesburg and Munich.

Tlali said it would reaccommodate passengers on its services between Johannesburg and Frankfurt as well as London's Heathrow Airport.

“Some passengers travelling to Munich, and others travelling via Munich to other destinations, will be reaccommodated for some of their journey on partner airlines in the Star Alliance to minimise delays.”

The following international flights have been cancelled:

Johannesburg (JNB) – Munich (MUC)

SA264 Depart 2115 Arrive 0700 Dates: 20, 21, 22, 23 and 24 January

Munich (MUC) – Johannesburg (JNB)

SA265 Depart 2030 Arrive 0820 Dates: 20, 21, 22, 23 and 24 January

“These decisions are in line with SAA’s usual policy of reviewing flights and consolidating services with low demand. Furthermore, during the current process of business rescue, these cancellations represent a responsible strategy to conserve cash and optimise the airline’s position ahead of any further capital investment,” SAA said.

The airline said it would be reviewing further possible flight schedule amendments over the coming days.

"Any operational changes will be communicated to our travel trade partners and customers at the earliest opportunity and passengers will be reaccommodated on other airlines wherever possible,” Tlali said.