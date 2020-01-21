South Africa

SAA cancels some Joburg, Durban, Cape Town and Munich flights to save money

Airline is consolidating to save money

21 January 2020 - 12:23 By IAVAN PIJOOS
Local airports affected by the flight cancellations are OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, Cape Town International Airport and Durban’s King Shaka Airport. International flights to Munich in Germany are also affected.
Local airports affected by the flight cancellations are OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, Cape Town International Airport and Durban’s King Shaka Airport. International flights to Munich in Germany are also affected.
Image: The Times / Alon Skuy

SAA has confirmed that selected domestic and international flights have been cancelled and that it is "consolidating" to save money. 

Airports affected are OR Tambo in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban’s King Shaka.

“SAA is working closely with its sister airline, Mango, to reaccommodate passengers on alternative services operated by both airlines to minimise disruption, and thereby ensure passengers reach their destination as quickly as possible,” SAA spokesperson Tlali Tlali said.

The following domestic flights operated by SAA have been cancelled:

Johannesburg (JNB) – Cape Town (CPT)

SA303                 Depart 0530      Arrive 0735        Dates: 20, 21 and 24 January

SA307                  Depart 0700      Arrive 0905       Dates: 21 January

Cape Town (CPT) – Johannesburg (JNB)

SA316                  Depart 0820      Arrive 1015       Dates: 20, 21 and 24 January

SA322                 Depart 0950      Arrive 1145        Dates: 21 January

Johannesburg (JNB) – Durban (DUR)

SA527                  Depart 0630      Arrive 0735       Dates: 20, 21, 22 and 23 January

SA543                  Depart 0955      Arrive 1100       Dates: 20, 21, 22 and 23 January

SA571                   Depart 1655      Arrive 1800       Dates: 20 and 21 January

Durban (DUR) – Johannesburg (JNB)

SA534                  Depart 0805      Arrive 0910       Dates: 20, 21, 22 and 23 January

SA550                  Depart 1130      Arrive 1235         Dates: 20, 21, 22 and 23 January

SA578                  Depart 1840      Arrive 1945         Dates: 20 and 21 January

On the international network, SAA has cancelled flights between Johannesburg and Munich.

Tlali said it would reaccommodate passengers on its services between Johannesburg and Frankfurt as well as London's Heathrow Airport.

“Some passengers travelling to Munich, and others travelling via Munich to other destinations, will be reaccommodated for some of their journey on partner airlines in the Star Alliance to minimise delays.”

The following international flights have been cancelled:

Johannesburg (JNB) – Munich (MUC)

SA264                  Depart 2115      Arrive 0700       Dates: 20, 21, 22, 23 and 24 January

Munich (MUC) – Johannesburg (JNB)

SA265                  Depart 2030     Arrive 0820      Dates: 20, 21, 22, 23 and 24 January

“These decisions are in line with SAA’s usual policy of reviewing flights and consolidating services with low demand. Furthermore, during the current process of business rescue, these cancellations represent a responsible strategy to conserve cash and optimise the airline’s position ahead of any further capital investment,” SAA said.

The airline said it would be reviewing further possible flight schedule amendments over the coming days.

"Any operational changes will be communicated to our travel trade partners and customers at the earliest opportunity and passengers will be reaccommodated on other airlines wherever possible,” Tlali said. 

MORE

Domestic and international SAA flights cancelled, says Flight Centre

Flight Centre Travel Group said that several domestic and international SAA flights had been cancelled on Tuesday.
News
1 hour ago

SAA survival in the balance

Government has given undertakings to return to SAA's business rescue practitioners within a week on a way forward for the embattled airline.
News
2 days ago

SAA says sale of nine aircraft and 15 engines not part of business rescue

SA Airways (SAA) said on Thursday that it had put some of its aircraft up for sale to accommodate the new Airbus A350-900s the airline recently added ...
Business
4 days ago

Most read

  1. KZN woman dies after falling off bridge South Africa
  2. Drowned Parktown Boys' High teen's parents 'couldn't afford life jacket' News
  3. Julius Malema’s ex-lawyer in debt standoff News
  4. 'Boyfriend' caught after intern doctor's body found behind locked door South Africa
  5. Lesotho police in search for Prime Minister's wife implicated in murder News

Latest Videos

First electric truck launched in SA as SAB plans for greener liquor delivery
What R92m can get you in Johannesburg: Inside the 'Gatsby' mansion
X