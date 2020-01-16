SAA says sale of nine aircraft and 15 engines not part of business rescue

SAA said on Thursday that it had put some of its aircraft up for sale to accommodate the new Airbus A350-900s the airline recently added to its fleet.

The national carrier said the sale had nothing to do with the fact that the airline had been placed into business rescue.

The SAA board last month adopted a resolution to place the airline into business rescue, hoping to facilitate the rehabilitation of the financially distressed company.

In a tender on its website, SAA said it was selling nine wide-body aircraft — five Airbus A340-300s and four Airbus A340-600s. It was also selling 15 spare engines and four auxiliary power units.

The closing date for the tender is January 30.