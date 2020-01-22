South Africa

14 injured after ceiling collapses at Bloemfontein mall

22 January 2020 - 16:08 By NOMAHLUBI JORDAAN
Inside Central Park mall in Bloemfontein in Wednesday, where part of the ceiling collapsed.
Image: Twitter/SABC News Free State

Fourteen people were injured when the ceiling of Central Park shopping centre in Bloemfontein collapsed on Wednesday.

"There are 13 minor injuries and one moderate injury with an ankle fracture," said Free State health department spokesperson Mondli Mvambi.

The victims have been transported to Pelonomi Hospital for treatment.

The Mangaung metropolitan municipality said that when the city's planning directorate visited the mall, a portion of the ceiling was found to have collapsed.

"On arrival at the scene, it was confirmed that only a portion of the chipboard ceiling had collapsed," said Mangaung metro spokesperson Qondile Khedama.

"The city’s inspector has issued a notice to Broll [the building owners] to investigate the cause of the collapse and say how they are going to remedy the situation." 

Khedama said the city’s planning team would wait for a report from a qualified structural engineer. "Until then, the affected portion of the shopping centre will remain closed," he said.

"Interstate Bus Lines, which is the bus company located at Central Park, confirmed that its services have not been interrupted."

