Neil Aggett's 'naive' sister on fake promises by policeman, pride in his work
The sister of Dr Neil Aggett, who died during detention without trial in 1982, told the High Court in Johannesburg on Wednesday that she was assured he would be treated well behind whilst behind bars.
Taking to the stand at an inquest into Aggett’s death, Jill Burger said this promise had been made to her and other relatives of detained political activists when they met with Dirk Coetzee. He was a notorious security branch policeman who had worked at John Vorster Square and subsequently became a commander of an apartheid-era covert police unit at Vlakplaas in Pretoria.
STEVE BIKO'S SON SPEAKS ON THE INQUEST:
“The (Detainees Parents Support) Committee had arranged a meeting with the head of police. We all sat around. Some of those around me said they had reports of maltreatment of their spouses and children,” said Burger.
She said Coetzee, however, denied that there was any mistreatment. Instead, he told the concerned families that the group of detainees “was being treated as privileged prisoners” and no harm would come to them.
She said Coetzee also assured the families they would be allowed to visit their relatives in detention.
Aggett was found dead in a police cell several weeks later, on February 5 1982 - after 62 hours of continuous interrogation and a total of 70 days of indefinite detention without trial. Police said he had hung himself – a claim that Burger refutes.
She told the court that prior to joining this particular committee, which gave support to relatives of those detained, she had been oblivious to the fact that any harm could come to her brother, despite her knowing of his strong political views.
“I don’t think I ever did feel he was at risk. Perhaps it was naïve of me. He described the work he was doing. I was filled with pride,” she said.
Aggett, she said, was not only giving medical assistance to the under privileged but he was an activist for them too. He became a trade union leader.
She never imagined that his activism would put him in any danger.
“I could not imagine him doing anything illegal that would stop him from doing what he believed was vital work,” she said.
The inquest continues.