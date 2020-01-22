WATCH | 'We won't hand in our guns!': Amnesty won't make these South Africans split from their weapons

Police minister Bheki Cele announced a six-month national firearms amnesty period from December 2019 to May 2020 as part of his mission to create a gun-free SA.

“Individuals should not have firearms ... it will be wonderful to have a country where individuals are not issued firearms,” said Cele on January 17 during a site visit to Linden police station in Johannesburg.

However, there are South Africans who refuse to give up their guns. We went to City Guns in Cape Town's CBD to speak to those opposed to Cele's comments.

Three prior firearm amnesties since 1994 saw 120,000 guns recovered.