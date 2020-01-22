South Africa

WATCH | 'We won't hand in our guns!': Amnesty won't make these South Africans split from their weapons

22 January 2020 - 07:55 By Anthony Molyneaux

These South Africans won’t give up their firearms during the six-month national firearms amnesty period introduced by minister of police Bheki Cele on December 1 2019. The amnesty period allows South Africans to return legal and illegal firearms, without fear of prosecution, in an effort to prevent gun crime in the country. However, some South Africans won’t be handing in their firearms. We asked them why.

Police minister Bheki Cele announced a six-month national firearms amnesty period from December 2019 to May 2020 as part of his mission to create a gun-free SA.

“Individuals should not have firearms ... it will be wonderful to have a country where individuals are not issued firearms,” said Cele on January 17 during a site visit to Linden police station in Johannesburg.

However, there are South Africans who refuse to give up their guns. We went to City Guns in Cape Town's CBD to speak to those opposed to Cele's comments.

Three prior firearm amnesties since 1994 saw 120,000 guns recovered.

MORE

2,266 weapons surrendered so far during amnesty, says police minister Bheki Cele

In less than 50 days since the firearm amnesty period started, 2,266 firearms had been surrendered to various police stations across all provinces
News
1 week ago

Grim new year's harvest confirms what we knew — we have a gun problem

If it wasn’t already clear, it is now: SA has a gun problem. And a violence problem. And we kill each other when we’re having fun.
Opinion & Analysis
2 weeks ago

Stolen army rifles still missing

The 19 semi-automatic R4 rifles stolen from an army armoury in Pretoria have not been recovered.
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Well-known Pietermaritzburg businesswoman found murdered in her car South Africa
  2. 'Boyfriend' caught after intern doctor's body found behind locked door South Africa
  3. Enoch Mpianzi: a timeline of what we know South Africa
  4. KZN woman dies after falling off bridge South Africa
  5. Julius Malema’s ex-lawyer in debt standoff News

Latest Videos

First electric truck launched in SA as SAB plans for greener liquor delivery
What R92m can get you in Johannesburg: Inside the 'Gatsby' mansion
X