UKZN suspends registration at Howard campus following unrest

Earlier TimesLIVE witnessed a group of students attempting to turn over an Mi7 First Response security vehicle.

Members of the SAPS's public order police are on the scene monitoring the situation.

Howard College representative council chairman, Mphathi Majola, told TimesLIVE the disruptions formed part of their campaign to highlight the plight of certain students regarding financial exclusions.

"The majority of students have not been able to register because of the fact that students are now required to pay 15% of their historic debt before they are cleared for registration. The argument now is that students do not have that money. Part of the battle here is the issue of financial exclusion."