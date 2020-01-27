Tshwane metro cop arrested for 'extorting bribes' from motorists
A Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) officer is due to appear in the Pretoria regional court on Monday on a charge of corruption.
The officer allegedly demanded bribes of R400 from motorists for traffic violations.
The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said its National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit and the Hawks pounced on the 41-year-old suspect at an off-ramp on the R80.
Asked whether the department had instituted disciplinary proceedings against the officer, TMPD spokesperson Isaac Mahamba said action against the officer would be taken when an RTMC report on the matter was available.
The RTMC urged the public to report corruption and bribes on 0861 400 800 or by WhatsApp on 083 293 7989.