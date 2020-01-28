Tuck shop stabbings: two arrested for attacks on pupils

Two men aged 18 and 21 were arrested on Tuesday in connection with knife attacks directed at pupils from a high school in the Northern Cape.

The pupils were injured in two separate stabbing incidents that took place at a tuck shop opposite a Hartswater high school last week, said Brigadier Mohale Ramatseba.

The first attack was at 2.30pm last Tuesday when an 18-year-old pupil was stabbed.

The second incident occurred at 11.35am on Thursday last week, at the same tuck shop, when two pupils, both 19, were stabbed by the two suspects, he said.

The suspects were arrested by officials from the Hartswater SAPS and Kimberley public order police on Tuesday morning.

The police are investigating a case of attempted murder, common assault and assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The suspects will appear in the Hartswater magistrate’s court soon. Police investigations are continuing.