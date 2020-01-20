Grade 9 pupil stabbed to death by a female suspect outside school

An 18-year-old boy was stabbed to death after stepping out of a bus outside his school in a North West village.

The incident occurred on Friday, just two days after schools reopened for the 2020 academic year.

“It is alleged that around 7am outside the school premises, the grade 9 learner was stabbed in the chest, on the side of his heart, when he stepped out of the bus. He was stabbed by a female suspect who does not attend school,” said Elias Malindi, spokesperson for the department of education .

The female suspect allegedly ran away but was later arrested by the police, who have not established the motive for the attack.

Mmaphefo Matsemela, MEC for education in the province, expressed shock at the incident.

“This is a very unfortunate incident. We are extremely shocked. As a department we condemn any act of violence in our schools. Our schools are centres of teaching and learning, not centres of violence,” said Matsemela.

He called for justice to take its course against the perpetrator who committed what he described as a "terrible" act.

Teachers and the pupils at the school were expected to be provided with counselling.

“On behalf of the entire department I would like to convey our sincere condolences to the bereaved family of the deceased pupil and the school community,” said Matsemela.