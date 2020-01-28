Woman arrested after off-duty cop stabbed to death in North West
Screams coming from a house in the Rhodes Park area, near Mahikeng in the North West, led to a dying police constable who was stabbed during a quarrel.
"A community member alerted police to screams coming from a house in the area … Upon arrival police found the 29-year-old constable lying in a pool of blood," said police spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe.
"The member sadly died on arrival at hospital."
A 33-year-old woman was arrested shortly after the incident on Tuesday after being identified by a witness.
Police said preliminary investigations suggest that the constable was involved in an argument with the woman before he was stabbed.
National police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole applauded the vigilance by members of the community which led to the arrest.
"We cannot over-emphasise the important role of our communities in working together with our members to detect, prevent and investigate crime,” he said.
The woman is due to appear in the Mmabatho magistrate’s court on Thursday on a charge of murder.