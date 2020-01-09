South Africa

Fatal stabbing of police constable ignites protests at Keimoes near Upington

09 January 2020 - 14:45 By Nonkululeko Njilo
The death of a police officer at Keimoes in the Northern Cape led to chaos and outrage as scores of people took to the streets to call for foreigners to be removed from the area.
The death of a police officer at Keimoes in the Northern Cape led to chaos and outrage as scores of people took to the streets to call for foreigners to be removed from the area.
Image: Facebook/Prince Peterson

The murder of a police constable near Upington in the Northern Cape has ignited outrage, with some people taking to the streets demanding that foreigners be ousted from the area.   

Const Stephano Nico Visagie, 28, was stabbed to death while visiting a friend at Lennertsville, Keimoes, on Wednesday. Police said the motive for his murder was unknown and have not revealed the nationality of a suspect who was arrested. 

Scores of residents took to the street afterwards to vent anger and frustration. Some carried tyres, stones and weapons and allegedly attacked houses belonging to foreigners.

A community member, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the protest was not about xenophobia but seeking “justice”.

“We just want justice, all this man was doing was protecting us, the community. For him to die like this is unfair and we won’t rest until these people are gone,” he said.  

National police spokesperson Brig Vishnu Naidoo ruled out xenophobia. 

“We have not received any reports of xenophobia, we have gathered that the protests are related to the killing of a police officer in the area,” he told TimesLIVE.

Naidoo said a 35-year-old suspect who fled the area after the incident was arrested

at Krugersdorp in Gauteng on Thursday. 

He said at least 23 people were arrested during the protests. Eight of them were minors who were subsequently released, while the other 15 are to appear in court on charges of public violence.

“The situation is under control but we would like to urge the community to exercise tolerance and allow for investigations to take place,” said Naidoo.

The suspect was expected to be charged with murder and appear in the Keimoes magistrate’s court soon.

MORE

Cop killed as shots are fired in clash with Cape Town law enforcement officers

A policeman was killed in central Cape Town in an exchange of shots with two city of Cape Town law enforcement officers.
News
1 day ago

Durban cop arrested for Zinhle Muthwa's gruesome murder

Durban mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has appealed to police officers not to use their weapons to deal with personal issues. This after a metro policeman was ...
News
2 days ago

KZN cop arrested for fatally shooting two brothers during argument

A 38-year-old KwaZulu-Natal cop will appear in court on Tuesday for shooting dead two brothers during an argument at the weekend.
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Brace for more stage 6 load-shedding as Eskom breakdowns rise South Africa
  2. One of SA's top matriculants moved out of home, lived alone to prepare for ... South Africa
  3. Full marks for two of SA's most expensive schools South Africa
  4. ‘After I lost my father, I worked harder to achieve my dreams’: Matric top ... South Africa
  5. IEB 2019 matric results are out: check yours now South Africa

Latest Videos

Refugees camp in CT tourist hotspot: How did we get here?
Zimbabwe plunges towards hunger crisis
X