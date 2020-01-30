South Africa

Dagga worth nearly R500,000 found on bus in De Rust

30 January 2020 - 07:29 By IAVAN PIJOOS
Police said compressed dagga was concealed in three travel bags.
Image: Saps

Dagga with an estimated value of R480,000 was discovered on a passenger bus in De Rust in the Western Cape.

Police spokesperson Sgt Christopher Spies said a task team was doing road checks on the N12 on Tuesday evening when its members stopped a bus en route to Cape Town.

“Upon searching the bus they discovered three large travelling bags in the luggage compartment.

“A further search led to the discovery of compressed dagga that was concealed in these bags,” Spies said.

The owner of the bags was not identified and an inquest docket was opened.

