SA born YouTuber pranks Katie Hopkins for 'spreading hatred'

Controversial UK commentator Katie Hopkins was fooled into accepting a C*U*N*T award by a Knysna-born prankster, who took her on to expose her hate speech.

Josh Pieters, 26, has 1.2 million followers on YouTube.

He created a fake organisation called the Cape Town Collective for Freedom of Speech, with a friend. Roping in his father and some actors, he tricked the right-wing media personality, who has just had her Twitter account suspended for violating the platform's rules, into believing she had met some supporters.

He went as far as paying for her flight and hotel to attend a swanky event in Prague, in the Czech Republic, at which she was invited to accept an award: the Campaign to Unify the Nation Trophy.

Its acronym should have given it away, but Hopkins was visibly delighted and in her acceptance speech, spewed venom against people who are autistic and epileptic, among others.